Oscar törenlerinde süper kahraman filmlerinin en çok adının geçtiği dal olan görsel efektlerde son düzlüğe girildi. İlk olarak 20 aday açıklanmıştı. Bu sayı 10’a düştü. 24 Ocak 2017’de de son 5 film belli olacak.
İşte son 10’a kalan filmler:
– Arrival
– The BFG
– Captain America: Civil War
– Deepwater Horizon
– Doctor Strange
– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
– The Jungle Book
– Kubo and the Two Strings
– Passengers
– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Son 10’a kalamayan filmleri de hatırlayalım:
– Alice through the Looking Glass
– Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
– Deadpool
– Independence Day: Resurgence
– Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
– Star Trek Beyond
– Suicide Squad
– Sully
– Warcraft
– X-Men: Apocalypse
Süper kahraman filmlerinden “Captain America: Civil War” ve “Doctor Strange” yoluna devam ederken “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Deadpool”, “Suicide Squad” ve “X-Men: Apocalypse” elendiler.