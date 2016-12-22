Oscar törenlerinde süper kahraman filmlerinin en çok adının geçtiği dal olan görsel efektlerde son düzlüğe girildi. İlk olarak 20 aday açıklanmıştı. Bu sayı 10’a düştü. 24 Ocak 2017’de de son 5 film belli olacak.

İşte son 10’a kalan filmler:

– Arrival

– The BFG

– Captain America: Civil War

– Deepwater Horizon

– Doctor Strange

– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

– The Jungle Book

– Kubo and the Two Strings

– Passengers

– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Son 10’a kalamayan filmleri de hatırlayalım:

– Alice through the Looking Glass

– Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

– Deadpool

– Independence Day: Resurgence

– Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

– Star Trek Beyond

– Suicide Squad

– Sully

– Warcraft

– X-Men: Apocalypse

Süper kahraman filmlerinden “Captain America: Civil War” ve “Doctor Strange” yoluna devam ederken “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Deadpool”, “Suicide Squad” ve “X-Men: Apocalypse” elendiler.

Yorumlar