  

89. Oscar Ödülleri – Görsel Efekt Adayları

 
Hakan T.Kalkan, 22 Aralık 2016
2017_visiual

Oscar törenlerinde süper kahraman filmlerinin en çok adının geçtiği dal olan görsel efektlerde son düzlüğe girildi. İlk olarak 20 aday açıklanmıştı. Bu sayı 10’a düştü. 24 Ocak 2017’de de son 5 film belli olacak.

İşte son 10’a kalan filmler:
– Arrival
– The BFG
– Captain America: Civil War
– Deepwater Horizon
– Doctor Strange
– Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
– The Jungle Book
– Kubo and the Two Strings
– Passengers
– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Son 10’a kalamayan filmleri de hatırlayalım:
– Alice through the Looking Glass
– Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
– Deadpool
– Independence Day: Resurgence
– Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
– Star Trek Beyond
– Suicide Squad
– Sully
– Warcraft
– X-Men: Apocalypse

Süper kahraman filmlerinden “Captain America: Civil War” ve “Doctor Strange” yoluna devam ederken “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Deadpool”, “Suicide Squad” ve “X-Men: Apocalypse” elendiler.

